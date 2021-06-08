Wilmar Juneteenth parade route announced

"Back by popular demand", the Annual June Dinner Parade will be taking the parade to the community. Citizens may be in their yards along the parade route. The route will be the same as last year, 2020.
The parade line up will begin at 11:30 am on west 13th street and will kick off at 12:30 heading towards Gates Ave and onto 12th Street up Cemetery Hill and turning left onto McKinstry Ave. From McKinstry Ave the parade will turn left on 10th street until participant reach 8th street heading south to 7th Street, and traveling North on 7th street past the old school campus ending left on West Fergerson Ave before the railroad tracks.
For more information on being a part of this event contact Corey or Kim Sanders at 870 210-3994 ,Toni Perry at 870 723-5407 or Peggy Orr at 870 224-2416.
Following the parade all other activities will be on the Old School Campus on 7th street from 2pm-11pm
2pm registration starts for the Car Show with the Judging announcement at 5pm.
Contact Lashonda Christian 870 623-2404
Get free health screening and other health information will be available from the Minority Health unit from 11am until 2pm.
An afternoon and evening with good music from Gary Wilson's Production, and up and coming local talent will also perform.
Vendors and other food booths will be on hand.
Social distancing and Mask wearing is encouraged. Covin-19 is still very much alive!! Lets make sure we stay that way by wearing mask and continue to distant ourselves when possible. Most of all get vaccinated as soon as possible. It's a choice and it is FREE!
We hope to see you June 19th.
This year's parade will be dedicated to Drew Country Deputy Sheriff Sgt. A.C. Simpson who lead our parade for many years.
