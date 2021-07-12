AEDI to facilitate town hall assembly in the City of Warren

On July 22nd, 2021, the City of Warren will host a Town Hall Assembly at the City of Warren Cultural Center, 202 Scobey Dr., at 5:30pm. This meeting will be facilitated by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to review the data and findings uncovered during the Warren: Small Town, Big Future campaign in the Spring of 2021. In the past months AEDI has been collaborating with Warren representatives and residents, gathering feedback and input regarding the economic vitality of Warren, AR.
AEDI will discuss analyses conducted and explain how this data will benefit the City of Warren. Some of the topics include: a Housing Assessment, a Community Hazard Analysis, social and demographic trends, as well as updates on engagement that was conducted. Please come and let your voice and opinion be heard.
