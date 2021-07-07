Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Audrey and Lillian Culwell reach 600 books in Library's 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program


Audrey and Lillian Culwell have reached 600 books in the Warren Branch Library's 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program! For more information about this program, call the library at 870-226-2536.
at 10:30 PM

