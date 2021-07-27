BCEDC honors Matts Mathur during July 2021 meeting

By Tim Kessler
Wil Maxwell spoke about the ups and downs of his family’s hardwood flooring businesses during the monthly Bradley County Economic Development Corp. meeting Monday.
He is the son of Tommy Maxwell, who started the businesses through Sykes Flooring and who now operates Maxwell Flooring in Monticello. Tommy Maxwell was recently inducted into the National Wood Flooring Association Hall of Fame.
Wil Maxwell and his sister, Kristi Prince, operate Townsend Flooring in Warren. Shay Dugal operates Ouachita Hardwood in Warren.
Altogether the companies employ almost 300 workers. They produce 2 ¼-inch, 3 ¼-inch, plank and various other sizes of hardwood flooring. They operate their own distribution network.
Maxwell said the companies have grown each year, although the years of 2008-09 saw a depression in the flooring industry. He said special precautions had to be made for COVID-19 restrictions and it has also proved challenging in keeping an active workforce. But he said from June 2020 to present, the factories have actually put in much overtime to keep up with demand.
“People are wanting to own homes. They’re able to work out of their homes,” he said.
“The next six months will be better than the last six months in terms of turnover,” Maxwell added.
In other action:
- A resolution was presented to LaDonna Mathur honoring her husband, the late Matts Mathur, who was a longtime BCEDC board member and chairman of the Nominating Committee.
- Accountant Bob Milton said the only revenue in May and June was $500 each month from a sawmill company lease. There were $1,148 in expenses in June, including property insurance. The organization has had a loss in income of $822 for the year.
- Treasurer Carlton Davis said a $90,000 CD had rolled over. A total of $15,000 was taken out of that fund for expenses.
- A $100 ad for the Bradley County Fair was approved.
- Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington said work started Monday on dirtwork and concrete work for the shooting range expansion. The city has demolished several unkempt houses and street paving has been completed. The Market on Main event was a success, with another one planned on Aug. 14. As for the J&E Food Group poultry plant, she said she talked to a new investor and engineer and plans are proceeding to get the plant open. She said she was disappointed in the turnout at a Town Hall meeting to discuss results of an economic survey. An Arkansas Board of Apportionment meeting about redistricting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Fine Arts Center. Pennington and BCEDC board member John Lipton will attend it.
- Pink Tomato Festival Chairman and BCEDC board member James Wells reported that while this year’s festival was smaller, it had good sponsorship with a few events held. The carnival will be here this weekend, July 29-31.
- Board member John Gavin reported that last year’s livestock premium sale netted $27,000 and this year’s sale will be held in September. He said the tomato market this year had the “wettest, coolest spring,” which put harvests about two weeks behind. However, they finished at the usual time, with about 30 percent less harvest. Prices and quality of tomatoes were good.
