Sunday, July 18, 2021
BCMC hosts students for 2021 M*A*S*H Camp
BCMC held the 2021 version of M*A*S*H (Medical Applications of Science for Health) Camp July 12-16. Bradley County Medical Center hosted nine students from four different area high schools (Hermitage, Rison, Warren, and Woodlawn) at this year’s event. These students had to be sophomores or juniors with biology completed when their application was filled out and these nine were selected from a number of quality applicants. Throughout the week these students were able to tour the hospital and participate in hands-on activities designed to introduce them to a number of careers in the medical field. Additionally, the M*A*S*H campers were able to listen to a number of speakers who spoke about their careers in the medical field. Some of the demonstrators and speakers included Dr. Bradley Biggers, Alleyssa Horn of New Outlook Counseling, Taylor Ashcraft of Walgreens Pharmacy, Dr. Michelle Weaver, and Mainline along with all the departments at BCMC.
