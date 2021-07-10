Bradley Animal Rescue Coalition visits the Library

Warren Branch Library is halfway through their Summer Reading Program, and the kids have been reading up a storm, having read 114 hours.
Bradley Animal Rescue Coalition (BARC) recently presented the program: SHELTER ANIMALS! Carolyn and Carley brought 6 foster puppies to share with the kids and the kids felt that the pups needed names. The names given were Pebbles, Sage, Bingo, Tucker, Cheese Dip, and Oreo.
Lacey and Destiney with BARC explained that these foster puppies were to be sent to states in the north for adoption. Destiney read the book "Madeline Finn and the Shelter Dog" by Lisa Papp. Lacey shared the five things you can do to help animals.
- Be a Responsible Pet Owner
- Go to the Shelter & Adopt
- Foster
- Volunteer
- Donate AND ALWAYS BE KIND!
No comments:
Post a Comment