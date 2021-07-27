CDC updates recommendations for masks as Delta variant continues to grow

Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masks to recommend that everyone, fully vaccinated and those not yet vaccinated, wear masks indoors when in areas with "substantial" and "high" transmission of COVID-19.
Several factors have led to this decision according to CDC officials. First, the prevalence of the Delta variant and the low vaccination rate throughout much of the United States, plus recently published data showing that the Delta variant "behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky during a press briefing Tuesday.
While overall, vaccinated people seem to be more protected, the Delta variant has shown that even those fully vaccinated can have as much virus as those who are unvaccinated.
The CDC also recommended Tuesday that all children K-12 wear a mask. This guidance however cannot be mandated in Arkansas at this time because the Arkansas State Legislature recently passed a ban on all mask mandates for local governments, school districts, etc. Parents can still choose to send their children to school wearing a mask, but the staff cannot enforce any mask rules.
Last Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed that two children have died from COVID-19.
Currently, Bradley County leads the State in vaccination rate at 46.1% of the population fully vaccinated, but that number is still far too low. Residents are urged to get vaccinated. It's safe, free, and the best thing you can do for our local community right now.
There are 64 known active cases of COVID in Bradley County as of Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 3:18 p.m. There have been 33 deaths in Bradley County from the virus.
