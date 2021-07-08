Chapel Woods introduces new staff

Chapel Woods Health and Rehabilitation located at 1440 E. Church Street in Warren has announced the appointment of a new administrator, a Director of Nursing and a new Assistant Director of Nursing. The new staff members include the following(pictured from left to right):
- Kerry Williams, RN-Director of Nursing
- Kenisha Hoard, LNHA-Administrator
- Miranda Dardenne, RN-Assistant Director of Nursing
Chapel Woods provides 24 hours-a-day high quality nursing care and rehabilitation services. They operate a very nice physical facility and care deeply for their residents and patients. The entire staff of workers take pride in caring for those in need and maintaining a family atmosphere.
