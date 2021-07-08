Thursday, July 8, 2021

Chapel Woods introduces new staff


Chapel Woods Health and Rehabilitation located at 1440 E. Church Street in Warren has announced the appointment of a new administrator, a Director of Nursing and a new Assistant Director of Nursing.  The new staff members include the following(pictured from left to right):
  • Kerry Williams, RN-Director of Nursing
  • Kenisha Hoard, LNHA-Administrator
  • Miranda Dardenne, RN-Assistant Director of Nursing
Chapel Woods provides 24 hours-a-day high quality nursing care and rehabilitation services.  They operate a very nice physical facility and care deeply for their residents and patients. The entire staff of workers take pride in caring for those in need and maintaining a family atmosphere.  

For information call 870-226-6766.

at 11:09 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)