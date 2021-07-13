City Council hears from Make Warren Shine members about the need for brick street preservation

All six Warren City Council members were present Monday, July 12 for the July Council meeting with Mayor Denisa Pennington presiding.
After approving the minutes of June 14, 2021, City Clerk Helen Boswell presented the financial report, the city and county sales tax reports, the District Court report, and updated the Council on overtime paid for the month. All reports were approved.
The City Clerk informed the council that the last city sales tax check was $84,439.09, which is a 6% increase for the year. The City's portion of the county tax was $59,411.71, which is also an increase for the year.
Mayor Pennington nominated Chuck Cannon for another three year term on the Planning Commission. The council confirmed the appointment. The council also approved a contract with the South Arkansas Fair and Marketing Association to provide the Fair $1,500.00 to help with the 2021 Fair.
Tamara Johnson and Sharon Balentine, members of Make Warren Shine, addressed the Council during the public comment section of the agenda. Mrs. Johnson discussed her concerns about properly maintaining and keeping clean the city's various brick streets. Mrs. Balentine urged everyone to vote in the Shelter Insurance contest to help Make Warren Shine secure grant money for city improvements.
Reports were presented by Police Chief Hildreth, Acting Fire Chief Hayes, Sanatation Manager/Building Official Mike May, and Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis. Chief Hildreth talked about new officers coming on board after completion of the Law Enforcement Academy, as well as remaining job openings. Acting Fire Chief Hayes said the Department had 10 minor calls in June. He also stated Immanuel Church is helping paint fire hydrants. Sanitation Manager May announced he needs a CDL driver and there was a Council discussion about the need to increase sanitation worker's salaries. The Council then followed Mr. May's recommendation to condemn property at 506 York St. and order the lot cleaned up of excessive junk and equipment. Mr. Davis gave a street update. Street Committee Chairperson Moseley stated the committee is working to bid out street paving for the year.
Parks Director Kyle Wagnon reported on maintenance for all parks and recreation facilities. He and the Mayor announced the Warren 10U baseball team finished third in the World Series in New Orleans and the 14U team won the championship.
Board and Commission reports were presented and the Council voted to pay all June, 2021 bills.
The Agenda meeting for August is set for 7:00am July 5th. The next council meeting will be conducted Monday, july 9th at 5:30pm.
