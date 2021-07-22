Concerns grow as COVID-19 numbers rise and students prepare to return to school

Though Bradley County has held the distinction of having the largest percentage vaccination rate in the State of Arkansas, an uptick of cases is creating concerns for the local healthcare community as well as for local educators, as the COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading at an alarming rate.
As of Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, Bradley County was reporting 56 active cases. With students getting set to return to school soon, what is even more alarming is the rate of infections statewide among younger populations.
Monday, KATV news reported there were 11 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations at Arkansas Children's Hospital, with half of those critically ill, either in the ICU requiring ventilator support or with COVID-pneumonia.
For those wondering if the Warren School District will require masks this school year to help prevent the spread among unvaccinated children who are currently unable to get the vaccine until age 12, they will not be able to. It's important to note that the Warren School Board has no say in the matter at this time. The Arkansas State Legislature passed a bill in April(now Act 1002), which was signed into law by Governor Asa Hutchinson that same month, which bans all mask mandates issued by counties, cities, and school districts statewide. Private businesses may still mandate masks.
State Senator Trent Garner of El Dorado, the lead sponsor of the bill, spoke out in defense of the law this morning. "I'd rather have a dangerous freedom than a comfortable safety," said Senator Garner on his twitter page. The day before he stated that "masking is now about power, not public safety." He continued, "I believe any plan for a pandemic going forward shouldn't be month-long big government mandates that did little to stop the virus."
In reality, the mask mandates were extremely effective, and the stats back that up.
Senator Garner has stated that while he agrees with the science of vaccines and anticipates legal challenges, he would consider supporting a mask mandate if the mortality rate reaches 30 percent.
As the Arkansas Times's Max Brantley put it, "a 30 percent mortality rate against the Arkansas case count of 360,000 would be 120,000. In other words, 6,000 dead and climbing (and this is likely an undercount) is no biggie to Trent Garner."
The Delta Variant is not the only thing spreading quickly at the moment. Disinformation about the vaccines that are successfully combating the virus are also disseminating at an equally alarming rate.
The facts are quite simple, the vaccine was not rushed, some mild side effects might occur in the days after getting the vaccine shots, the vaccine absolutely does not change your DNA, long term side effects are highly unlikely, people who have previously recovered from COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated, and while there have been cases of vaccinated people contracting the Delta variant, the vaccine is effective against that as well. The bottom line is you are much better off getting the vaccine.
Latest Arkansas Department of Health numbers report that 45.5 percent of people in Bradley County have been fully vaccinated. As good as that rate is when compared to the rest of the State, it's most certainly a number that needs to improve.
Students in the Warren School District return for the 2021-22 school year August 16.
The Warren medical community continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated.
