Dennen Cuthbertson becomes Warren Rotary President

|Past District Governor Dennis Cooper, incoming President of the Warren Rotary Club Dennen Cuthbertson, Rotarian Carlton Davis, and outgoing President of the Warren Rotary Club David Richey.
The Rotary Club of Warren held their Installation Banquet during their normal meeting on Tuesday, July 13 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Outgoing President David Richey presided over the meeting before giving way to Rotarian Carlton Davis to introduce the day’s program, which was Past District Governor of Rotary District 6170, Dennis Cooper. Cooper, who was joined by his wife and active Rotarian Shawnee Cooper, talked about the importance of Rotary and how to increase membership. He spoke about how sometimes we focus on just growing our own home Rotary Club as opposed to just joining Rotary in general and how we should encourage people to join Rotary, even if they are not in our hometowns. Cooper also went on to explain how satellite clubs work and the need for exploring different ways to get more people to join Rotary. He ended with some encouraging news about how close Rotary International is to eradicating polio with only two cases reported so far this year around the globe. Following Cooper’s remarks, Davis installed Dennen Cuthbertson as the President of the Warren Rotary Club for 2021-22 and Cuthbertson ended the meeting.
|New Warren Rotary Club President Dennen Cuthbertson
