Fake bills used in four transactions locally

Since June 30, 2021, four different transactions involving fake money have been reported in the Warren area. Each transaction was made by a different suspect. One of the suspects was arrested a short time after the transaction due to the business reporting the incident quickly. Inspect bills carefully. So far, the fake bills have been in fifties and twenties clearly marked on the front side "FOR MOTION PICTURE COPY MONEY" and on the back side "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY". However, the fake bills may be in any amount. Anyone receiving fake money in business transactions is urged to contact Warren Police Criminal Investigations Department at (870) 226 3703. Information can be kept confidential.
