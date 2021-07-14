Fall registration begins for Elite Stars Academy in Monticello

Elite Stars Academy of the Arts is the newest, professionally driven dance studio in South Arkansas, located at 959 Hwy 425 North in Monticello, AR. Owned and Directed by professional dancer and choreographer, Mary Beth Wigley, Elite Stars prides itself in creating the top-tier competitive and professional dancers in the industry. Mary Beth Wigley has trained in dance choreography theory, pedagogy, dance history, anatomy of the body, etc. She obtained her BFA in dance from Sam Houston State University and her Pilates teaching license under Balanced Body Pilates. Elite Stars offers dance and pilates training for ages 2-99. Dance classes are offered on all levels from very beginner, recreational, competitive, to pre-professional training.
Fall Registration has begun, and Fall classes start the week of August 9th.
Open House/Fall Registration party will be held at the studio Sunday, July 25th. Come drop by, enjoy refreshments, enter to win prizes, see the facilities, meet the owner, ask all of your questions and get all of the information you need.
The last Dance Intensive of the summer is held July 28th-30th. A perfect way to try out classes at Elite Stars or just enhance your training.
Saturday, July 31st is Competition Company Auditions. To be considered for our 2021-2022 company these auditions are required. Don't miss this opportunity to learn what it is like to be part of a team, learn life lessons, make lifelong friendships, and grow as a dancer with correct, safe, and efficient training.
Feel free to reach out to us with any questions at the studio phone number 870-723-9651
959 Hwy 425 North Monticello Arkansas, 71655
Elite Stars Academy of the Arts
No comments:
Post a Comment