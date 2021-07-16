Good Jobs Available In Warren, Sign On Bonus

AHF Products located in the Warren Industrial Park is hiring and hiring right now. They are seeking all levels of experience. They are willing to teach employees with little or no experience. Production workers start at $15.40 per hour, with the opportunity to move up in pay. Maintenance Technicians start at $22.95 per hour.
Other benefits include:
- $500.00 referral bonus
- 11 paid holidays per year
- paid vacation
- medical, vision & dental insurance
- 401K with company match
- company paid short term disability & life insurance
- shift differential for second shift
If you are hired by July 31st a $500.00 sign on bonus. Interviews available weekly. Call 870-226-7561 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.
AHF Products makes high quality hardwood flooring.
AHF Products work just over 200 hourly employees in Warren and need a number of additional workers. For a satisfying and well compensated career, contact them as soon as possible. The company stresses both quality production and a safe working environment. This is a great opportunity for the people of Warren, Bradley County and the region as well as anyone wishing to join us in South Arkansas.
