Governor Hutchinson declares a public health emergency and will call a special legislative session to amend the statewide mask ban for schools

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday, July 29, 2021 that he is declaring a public health emergency statewide, and that he will call a special session of the Arkansas State Legislature to propose amending Act 1002, which currently bans all mask mandates for schools and local governments in Arkansas, to change the law and make it possible for local school districts to decide for themselves about mask mandates at the local district level.
COVID-19 numbers are surging at an alarming rate. Children are due to start back to school in just a few weeks, and at this time no person under the age of 12 is eligible to receive a COVID vaccine.
The special session will only focus on amending the law to allow local school districts to make their own mask mandate decisions.
"The issue that I'm very concerned about, which is the children in our school systems that are 12 and under that are not eligible to be vaccinated," said Governor Hutchinson during Thursday's press conference. "Everyone else, it's a decision that can be made with their parents or individually that the answer to the public health concerns is simply to get vaccinated," he continued. The Governor indicated there was a problem for those under the age of 12 however as school gets set to restart. "When you're looking at that 12 and under, they can't get vaccinated because they're not eligible and it hasn't been approved for them."
