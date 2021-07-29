Thursday, July 29, 2021

Governor Hutchinson declares a public health emergency and will call a special legislative session to amend the statewide mask ban for schools


Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday, July 29, 2021 that he is declaring a public health emergency statewide, and that he will call a special session of the Arkansas State Legislature to propose amending Act 1002, which currently bans all mask mandates for schools and local governments in Arkansas, to change the law and make it possible for local school districts to decide for themselves about mask mandates at the local district level.

COVID-19 numbers are surging at an alarming rate.  Children are due to start back to school in just a few weeks, and at this time no person under the age of 12 is eligible to receive a COVID vaccine.

The special session will only focus on amending the law to allow local school districts to make their own mask mandate decisions.

"The issue that I'm very concerned about, which is the children in our school systems that are 12 and under that are not eligible to be vaccinated," said Governor Hutchinson during Thursday's press conference. "Everyone else, it's a decision that can be made with their parents or individually that the answer to the public health concerns is simply to get vaccinated," he continued.  The Governor indicated there was a problem for those under the age of 12 however as school gets set to restart. "When you're looking at that 12 and under, they can't get vaccinated because they're not eligible and it hasn't been approved for them."

The Governor indicated that leaders in the Republican led Legislature say think amending Act 1002 that took away all authority to enforce mask mandates from the schools, an act that was spearheaded by Republican Senator Trent Garner, will be a "heavy lift," in getting passed.

"I have confidence that as the Legislature looks at this, they will understand, one, that it is a conservative principal to utilize local decision making, and not everything fits statewide, and that secondly, that this is necessary really for providing local school boards the ability to protect those most vulnerable young people 12 and under as they go to school," said Governor Hutchinson.

Arkansas Children's Hospital has 24 current COVID-19 patients that are young people. 12 of the 24 are under 12 and not eligible to vaccinated. Two of the 24 are on a ventilator. Five are in the ICU.

The special session of the Arkansas State Legislature could begin as early as next week according to the Governor.

Salineriverchronicle.com will continue to follow this story as it progresses.


at 4:33 PM

