Hermitage School Board Meeting, July 12, 2021

Six of the seven members of the Hermitage School Board were present for the monthly meeting held July 12, 2021. Minutes and financial reports were approved and reports were provided from the principals of K-6 and grades 7-12. This included the discipline and bullying reports for the school year 20-21. Superintendent Dr. Tucker updated the board on the application for 2021-2022 virtual learning plan, which was recently approved by the State Board of Education for up to 10 qualifying students in grades 9-12.
In other actions the board voted as follows:
- voted to accept the final accreditation status for 20-21 school year showing that both schools were fully accredited
- voted to approve a disclosure resolution for personnel for Tracie Richard as the 21st CCLC site coordinator to be sent to DESE
- voted to transfer $485,000.00 to the building fund
- approved resolution for Act 1240 wavivers to be presented to DESE
- Approved the following bids for goods and services-mild bid from Robertson's, bread bid form Flowers Foods, accepted the continuation of the student accident health insurance form HRS ( last year of a three year contract )
- tabled the propane bids until August meeting
All votes were 6-0 in favor.
After going into executive session, the board voted to accept the resignation of Amari Huitt as a Para, hired Tim Whitney for a long bus driver and hired Brandi Gage as a Para for elementary school.
