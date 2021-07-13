Hospital Board presented report on rising COVID cases in Arkansas and more during July meeting

Bradley County Medical Center board members received results of the annual audit Tuesday and stressed that COVID-19 cases are on the increase, with extra precautions needed by the general public.
Jesse Mueller, a CPA with Wipfli LLP, presented the audit for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020. He said patients’ accounts receivable increased by 22 percent, property and equipment values decreased by 7 percent, net patient service revenue was up 12 percent and net assets improved by $2.7 million over the previous fiscal year.
CEO Steve Henson said he would request that the next audit be completed by January 2022.
Controller Leslie Huitt said one hold-up this year was in determining how to present federal COVID-19 relief funds. Paycheck Protection Program loans were fully forgiven.
As the meeting was to take the place of the June board meeting, Huitt also gave a report on the monthly financial statement. She said most areas showed improvement except for Senior Care and Home Health in terms of revenue. She said the emergency room volumes should be close to pre-COVID levels by the end of the year. She said about $744,000 was received from the Medicaid cost report.
It was reported that there was no quorum available to give medical staff recommendations.
Henson said that Arkansas had risen to the rate of 27 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population, which made it the nation’s “hot spot.”
“I am very concerned about COVID Round 2,” he said, adding that young children and fully vaccinated people were shown to be among those still testing positive for COVID-19. He said about 39.4 percent of the state’s population was vaccinated.
Although Bradley County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, Henson said, “We need to get the word out not to be complacent.”
In other reports, Henson said the population south of Interstate 30 appeared to be in decline. He also said the staffing ability of hospitals would be challenging in the next few years. Lab technicians and OB nurses are especially in short supply. BCMC is one of the few hospitals that has their lab fully staffed.
The Rural Health Clinic will be getting a new director on Aug. 9. Dr. Jenifer Kowalic is currently seeing patients there and absorbing some of the workload of Dr. Kristen Dent, who is on maternity leave until September.
Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker said that because of COVID-19, the hospital has had to find beds for those patients at other facilities. One patient was sent as far as Conway.
She said the MASH program and Arkansas Rural Health Partnership were being used to held identify possible candidates for RN and LPN positions in the OB department. Home Health has hired a new nurse and still has one position available. She said BCMC’s Home Health Department was the leading provider for that service in this part of the state.
