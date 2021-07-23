Hospital finances show improvement, but COVID getting worse

The Bradley County Medical Center Board met Thursday, July 22, 2021 and were told the Hospital's finances were improved for the month of June, 2021. CFO Leslie Huitt informed the members that all categories of revenue were on the upswing, with the only negative being that accounts receivable were on the increase. She went into detail and answered several questions.
According to the Hospital's one cent sales tax report for the month, the tax generated $111,616.81, remaining very strong.
According to CEO Steve Henson and CNO Sarah Tucker, the Hospital has been almost full several times the last couple of months and BCMC, like all hospitals, is struggling to maintain a sufficient number of nurses and staff. So far they are making it work, with overtime and managers pulling extra duty.
Mr. Henson stated the Hospital has five COVID patients as of now. He said about 50% of COVID patients have been previously vaccinated, but those have been less sick than those not vaccinated. He said the patients requiring ICU care have not been vaccinated. He urged everyone to spread the word that vaccinations are essential.
Mr. Henson went on to say that Bradley County leads the state in the percentage of residents vaccinated, but still too many remain unvaccinated. He gave credit to our local medical community standing together to promote vaccinations and the early death of a well known beloved citizen who lost her battle early on to the virus prior to the vaccinations being available.
In response to a question from a board member, Mr. Henson reported that the Hospital is in good shape with PPE equipment. He repeated the problem at this time is BCMC is near capacity and staff shortages.
In other action the following medical staff were approved for appointment, reappointment or move to inactive status:
- Dian Samarawickrama-M.D., RAPA, appointed
- Miles Ritter, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
- Michael Kendrick, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
- Trace Garner, M.D.,RAPA, reappointed
- April Harris, APRN, reappointed
- Gregory Morris, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
- Jay Hinkle, M.D., ARSAVES by proxy
- Krishna Nalleballe, M.D., ARSAVES by proxy
- Sanjeeva R. Onteddu, M.D., ARSAVES by proxy
- Kelly-Ann Patrice, M.D., ARSAVES by proxy
- Vishank Shah, M.D., ARSAVES by proxy
- Margaret Tremwel, M.D., ARSAVES by by proxy
- Mhd Zaghouleh, M.D., ARSAVES by proxy
- John Jerius, M.D., Surgery, move to inactive
- Scott Akin, M.D.,RAPA, move to inactive
- Kara Worley, M.D., Ob/TYN, move to inactive
There was a brief discussion about the status of the Hospital Board appointments. It was noted that Mr. Mobley and Mr. McDougald's appointments are not up, therefore they remain on the board through the remainder of their terms. Mr. Callum has been reappointed by the Quorum Court.
