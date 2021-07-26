Join the Library for a conversation about community resources center

Citizens are invited to attend a community forum to discuss how best to provide resources to those in need at the Warren Branch Library this Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
"Individuals experiencing hardships and homelessness are on the rise in Bradley County," said a statement released by the Library. The Library is offering the event as part of a program titled Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries. It's an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries.
The Warren Branch Library will host the conversation event at their location at 115 West Cypress St. in Warren. For more information contact Sandy Doss, Warren Branch Library branch manager, at 870-226-2536 or warrenlibrary.searl@gmail.com
