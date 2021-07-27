Join the local Books & More Book Club

The Warren Library's Books & More Book Club met Thursday, July 22 at the Warren Branch Library to discuss the book Gracefully Grayson by Ami Polonsky.
The club made a memorial donation in the name of member Marjorie Ross to purchase the book Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1916-2019 by Ibram Kendi. Next month's book will be The Round House by Louise Erdrich. If you would like to join them, please go by the Warren Branch Library to check out your book.
