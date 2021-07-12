Monday, July 12, 2021

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will be taking applications for the FY’ 2021 LI-HEAP Summer Regular & Crisis Program on July 26, 2021 until funds are depleted. The program is designed to assist low-income households with home energy related emergency situations.

Summer Regular & Crisis assistance pays electric bills (ONLY).
 The following information is needed to determine eligibility: 

Proof of total monthly household income for the month prior to application.
All household members birth dates and social security numbers
A recent electric & gas bill.  

Applications will ONLY be taken from 8:30 a.m. –2:30 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday (offices are closed from 12:00–1:00 for lunch and closes at 4:30 p.m. daily). If you have any questions, please contact your local Outreach Office in your county: Please practice social distancing by wearing a mask due to COVID-19 if you come to the offices.

ASHLEY COUNTY
Cindy Griever–1/870-853-8606
Ashley County Outreach Office, 109 W. Lincoln St., Hamburg, AR 71646

BRADLEY COUNTY
Miche1le Meadows-1/870-226-2668 ext. 319 
1208 North Myrtle St. Warren, AR 71671

CHICOT COUNTY
Deedra White-1/870-265-3379 
Chicot County Outreach office, HWY 531 & 165 82 S., Lake Village,
        AR 71653

DESHA COUNTY
Melvin Newman-1/870-222-3392
Desha County Outreach Office; 200 N. First St., McGehee, AR

DREW COUNTY
Natasha Ware-1/870-460-0842
DHS Building in Monticello, AR 71655
For additional information contact: SEACAC Central Office

1/870-226-2668 ext. 307/311

