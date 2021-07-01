Make Warren Shine enters Shelter Insurance "Thankful for Our Communities" contest

The local volunteer group Make Warren Shine has submitted an entry into the annual nationwide Shelter Insurance video & essay contest called the "Thankful for Our Communities" competition worth up to $5,000.
This year's entry is a video by Courtney Hamilton called "All Brick Streets Lead You Home," a three minute video featuring all the beauty and community that Warren has to offer. Residents can visit the contest website to both see the video as well as vote. The contest ends August 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CST. Any potential awarded funds will go to Make Warren Shine's efforts in the City of Warren.
No comments:
Post a Comment