Man charged for 2020 Banks murder

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Dilan Ujene Estes was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in connection with the September 13, 2020 murder of Crissy Hayes Jacks in Banks.
Estes is a white male with his residence listed at 117 Fox Run Lane in Monticello. He is charged with capital murder, a class y felony. That carries a penalty up to life in prison without parole or death.
He is currently in jail with no bond.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with the Arkansas State Police. State Investigators Bo Norris and Larry McMahan handled the case in cooperation with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.
Salineriverchronicle.com will be monitoring the situation and will report any further information.
