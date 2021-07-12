Memorial monument dedicated in memory of historic New Zion AME Zion Church

A monument honoring the memory of the historic New Zion AME Zion Church was dedicated Sunday, July 11, 2021 on the grounds of the Bradley County Historical Museum in Warren.
For many years the majestic New Zion AME Zion Church Building sat at the location of N. Myrtle Street on the west side of the street just north of Packard Street. Several generations of African-American worshipers served through the ministry of the Church. It retains a rich history in among others of the City of Warren. Over the many years and decades since its construction, the membership has passed on and the building eventually fell into a dangerous state of disrepair. Although the structure was on the State of Arkansas historic register since 2000, the building had to be removed.
In an effort to preserve the history of this important church and structure to the history of Warren, the Bradley County Historical Museum, working with the Presiding Prelate of the Southwestern Delta Episcopal District, which had jurisdiction over the church, took several items salvaged from the structure and erected a monument in honor of the church and its history in Warren. The new monument is located on the grounds of the Bradley County Historical Museum which sits at the corner of Ash and N Walnut Streets in Warren.
The Church was taken down in April of 2018, but materials salvaged for the monument included two cornerstones from the building. The steeple bell that hung for many years in the Church is also part of the monument.
A nice crowd gathered Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2021 on the grounds of the Museum to dedicate the new memorial for the Church. Members of the Museum board, formers members of the Church, a former pastor and several members of the AME Zion clergy were on hand along with Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington. The program lasted about an hour and culminated with the dedication.
|No longer on the site, the historic New Zion AME Church is pictured several years ago.
Scripture was read by Rev. Eddie Williams of John Wesley AME Zion Church and prayer was rendered by Rev. Gregory Gyce, Presiding Elder Pine Bluff Wilmot District. Rev. Dr. Barbara LaToison, Presiding Elder of the Little Rock Hot Springs District introduced Bishop Michael A. Frencher, Sr., the Presiding Prelate for the Southwestern Delta Eposcopal District. The Bishop spoke eloquently of the value of remembering the Church because the Church always was and remains the members. Greetings were given by Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington, Museum Board Chairman Mrs. Janelle Lipton, former Pastor
of New Zion Rev. Linda Inmon and former member Mrs. Inez Lindsey. Also making remarks was Dallas Abraham, another member. Mrs. Ava Swinton was Mistress of Ceremonies.
Bishop Frencer led the dedication and presented the Benediction. Everyone enjoyed the service and program.
No comments:
Post a Comment