Moro Bay State Park visits the Library

Park Ranger Caleb Myers from Moro Bay State Park recently presented their Summer Reading Program "Animal Folktales"at the Warren Branch Library. Ranger Myers discussed animal intelligence, human interaction with wildlife, common animals of Arkansas, and animal legends & folklore. He shared a few animal folktales and a comical true story about how two crows tricked a Moro Bay camper and swiped her corn chips from out of her camper.
Ranger Myers utilized resources from the library and shared several animal related books with participants! His favorite book from the library that he shared was "Smithsonian Explanatorium of Nature."
Each child took home a Take & Make Kit, Paper Bag Forest Animal Puppets for the younger children and Magnet Gator Clips for the older kids. Everyone had a great time!
No comments:
Post a Comment