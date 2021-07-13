New mural completed on South Myrtle Street

|From left to right: Tamara Johnson, Sharon Balentine, artist Jason White, Leah St. John, and Connie Jones
Members of the volunteer group Make Warren Shine gathered Monday morning, July 12, 2021 to celebrate the completion of a mural on South Myrtle Street by artist Jason White.
The mural, titled "All Brick Streets Lead Home," is the latest large mural to become part of the downtown investment made by Make Warren Shine. Leah St. John was the leading organizer and patron of the project.
Located at 211 South Myrtle Street, the mural features a collage of images representing Bradley County and several people that have left an impact on the community. A red truck carrying tomatoes sits at the center of the mural. If you look closely there is a brick logo on the door of the vehicle. The truck and logo are in memory of the late Sam St. John, the husband of Make Warren Shine founding member Mrs. Leah St. John. Mr. St. John devoted a tremendous amount of his time and labor in helping the beautification efforts downtown over the last several years. He passed away February 6, 2021 from ALS.
To the left of the red truck, a large bouquet of beautiful sunflowers frames the left side of the mural. These flowers represent all of those lost and those still fighting ALS.
To the right of the truck, a banner with the title of the painting sits just in front of an image of the historic Bradley County Courthouse.
Fluttering just above the title banner is a colorful hummingbird. The hummingbird is in memory of the late history teacher Beverly Reep, who passed away from COVID-19 April 18, 2020. The hummingbird is also in memory of all of those the Warren and Bradley County community have lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lastly, flanking the right side of the mural is the most iconic of Arkansas fruits, the Bradley County Pink Tomato.
The mural was produced by artist Jason White of Searcy, Arkansas. This is his second mural in the Warren downtown area. He also painted the large American flag mural on Cypress Street next to the Warren Bank Motor Branch across the street from the Courthouse. You can follow his work on instagram @whitesartworks or on facebook @whitesartworks
For more information on how to get involved in helping improve the downtown, contact Make Warren Shine on facebook.
