New Zion AME Church Memorial dedication set for July 11

The Dedication of the New Zion AME Church Memorial will be held on Sunday afternoon, July 11th at 4:00 p.m. at the Bradley County Historical Museum. A memorial to the historic Warren Church has been placed on the grounds of the Bradley County Historical Museum in honor of the long time Warren, African Methodist Episcopal Church.
This historical Warren church, formerly located on North Myrtle Street, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the year 2000. The church was organized around 1880 and the historic structure was erected around 1927. The distinctive building was taken down in 2018.
An effort between the Bradley County Historical Museum and a group of former members of the church was made to preserve the memory of the historic building. Thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Lee Edward Smith of Warren, brick from the building, the church bell and the cornerstones from the building were saved and used in construction of the monument.
