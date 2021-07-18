Pastime: In the hot hayfields of summer

By MAYLON T. RICE
Special to the Saline River Chronicle
After the tomato harvest ended, most of us raised on or near a farm in Bradley County might remember the days of the cutting and putting up hay.
Those days of a small group of enterprising farmers, like the late and legendary J. Murray Young of Rye, had a sideline business that kept him and a full crew busy during the hot, sweaty days of summer – cutting and baling hay in what back then were small called “square bales” of hay.
Today’s gigantic “rolls” as I like to call them are not the same bales of hay I write about today. These 1,500-pound gigantic rolls we see in fields along the highways contain at least 30 of those small, “square bales” as they were called back in the 1950s and well into the 1980s.
The late Mr. Young was a legendary hay man. He has a couple of mid-sized tractors or all makes, but I well remember he had a Massey-Ferguson hay baler – a machine that choked out those “square” bales – a compacted, oblong box of hay about three-feet long and 18-inches high. The hay was compacted and held in place by twine or wire to keep the sandwiched hay sections into a tight, stackable format.
These icebox sized bales were between 50 and 75 pounds, depending upon the quality and dryness of the hay baled. Anyone with a farm background can tell you cutting, baling and putting up hay was one very, hot, time-consuming job.
It was much hotter than picking tomatoes, as most haying activity took place well into the middle and afternoon portions of the day – not the cooler morning hours – like picking tomatoes.
J. Murray Young would meet with the farmer, assess when the hay was going to be cut, look at what they knew about the next three-to-five days of weather, and make a decision to “cut” the field. At this assessment the “deal” about the hay was decided, each bale would be assessed a fee for his services or if the farmer wanted a certain number of bales, and Mr. Young would take the rest, in lieu of part of his fee.
The exact mowing of the hay was often done by Mr. Young himself.
He knew every inch of that moving blade, attached to the side of his tractor. He could get as close to the fence posts of the field to leave few, if any blades of grass along the fence rows. He also could cut around a well-head, rock or trees in the field as neatly as if he was planning the next crop.
He also knew where all the “wet” spots, “low” spots and “trouble” spots would be in any field. He could also, at the drop of a hat recall hay production values of that same piece of property with his encyclopedic memory from previous visits working there.
For as many years as I knew Mr. Young, he never, that I ever heard of “rolling” a tractor over, or placing his employees in danger while cutting and baling hay.
Once the hay was mown down, it lay in the field for a day or so and then was wind-rowed by an arm of large circular “legs” into near rows, often taking the outer two rows and funneling the hay into the middle row.
After another day and a half of drying in the field, the hay bailer arrived.
Again, this multi-dimensional “baler” was towed by the tractor – the hay was swept up into the baler, which compressed and tied the hay out into bales that were as the baler continued through the field – expelled out onto the ground.
My grandfather always used “sea-grass string '', a form of juke, twisted twine to wrap around the bales of hay. Other small square baling operations later used wire-wrap to hold the compressed hay together. After the hay was baled the loading of the bales into the regular pick-up trucks to haul the bales back to the barns or storage sheds began.
Many youngsters in the family learned to slowly drive the family pick-up along in the hay fields while the hay was loaded. Many a sun-burned son of the soil learned that picking up and “bucking” these 50–75-pound bales of hay and running after the slow-moving truck would certainly be a fast-paced workout.
Usually, an adult placed the bales of hay, stacking them as high as possible on the pickup. Often it was two or more “buckers” tossing the bales up on the slow-moving truck, wagon or other hauling contraption to the hay barn. You had to be quick and careful, not to break “open a bale.”
The work was not over just getting the hay out of the field, it had to be re-stacked, this time with absolute precision, in the hay barn. Hay hauling went to “dark-thirty” and if there was a way to stack it in the barn in the darkness – well it wasn’t done until the last bale was stacked.
While sunburned, hot, sweaty, and so tired, there was a delicious smell to the mown field, the baled hay and the cool, evening winds that tended to waft across the fields towards nightfall.
All the more reason to know that today these larger “rolls” of hay, while no doubt easier and more efficient for today’s farmers, simply don’t hold a simple hay-seed straw to these Pastimes of working in the hay fields of a hot, Bradley County summer.
