Pastime: A really cold, cold soda pop, how refreshing

And many of the old haunts of mine in Warren and around Bradley County had some of the best, icy cold, cold soda pops around.
I am talking about the days before those flimsy aluminum cans and well before someone thought to place soda pop in those plastic bottles, we see littering our world today.
Now the average neighborhood grocery store usually had just one dispenser and it was always a signature “coke box,” as we called it.
And that term “coke box” had little or nothing to do with the Coca-Cola company (more on them later).
Usually, the coke box was somewhere near the high traffic center of the store, either by the entrance or just in front of the checkout counter.
Some of these large chest type contraptions held the glass bottled sodas in a few inches of chilled water. It was always a treat to reach one’s arm down in that icy bath to retrieve a cold – or at least we thought it was – frigid cold soda pop.
Other types of chest-soda dispensers held the glass bottles by the neck. You would spy your favorite by the meal cap and its logo or design printed on it and maneuver the bottle across the grid of aluminum or metal holders until the bottle reached a sales point. There you would insert the proper number of coins into a slot, and a lever was released so you could “pull” the bottle free from its icy storage box.
But most of these containers were just piled high with soda pops, often arranged and stacked in rows within the cooler where the customer would select a pop – place it on the counter and the sale transaction was done.
All of these chest type chillers had a bottle opener and a hand little slot to catch that sharp-toothed metal and cork cap as one cranked off the bottle cap.
I can recall that the “coke box” in Grover Poole’s Grocery store out on the old Camden Road has the “coke box” right inside the door.
And at Robert and Ruth Farrell’s Store out on the old Pine Bluff Highway, once called Highway 15 (now Highway 63) the “coke box” was in the front to the right of the doorway.
At least one small grocery store I frequented, I think it was across from the Baggett House nearer Warren, called Stuart’s Grocery and Gun Shop, just down from where Johnson’s Hardware is now, had a “coke box” right in front of the sales counter. In fact, the top of the soda pop box was the counter top for that store.
It was one of the last to have sodas stores in an icy bath of water. Other than a small store at Rye near the baseball field on Highway 15 in Cleveland County.
Aahh! Those bottles were so cold and the carbonated drink within these chilled bottles was so refreshing.
Now many will recall that both the Coca-Cola Company and its rural rival the Royal Crown Bottling Company or RC Cola, as we called it – came in small bottles. Coca-Cola was a short 6.5-ounce bottle. The RC Cola to my recollection was a 7-ounce bottle.
There were later 12-ounce Coca-Colas and the same for all other bottled soda pop, but these smaller bottles were all the rage.
You could, back in the day, get a small Coca-Cola bottle served to you at Wayne’s. Paul Whitaker, or whoever was one duty, would serve it with a small white, paper straw, inserted. And if it was for a lady, Paul would wrap a white napkin around the outside of the bottle.
And back in the day, a six-pack of sodas cost – well a heck of a lot less than it does today and ever easy to pick up hot – never try to cool the paper carriers of the six pack – or else the water, cold and condensation would be signatures for trouble and often a broken bottle or two.
Every grocery store also charged a bottle redemption fee, per six pack. And most of the stores bought back empty soda pop bottles – often between one of two cents per empty. This transaction at the Mad Butcher, usually had Roger Burks involved or the tall and stern George Boone over the Kroger Store.
The empties were often kept outside the store in a bottle corral type penned in the area. Customers would return the empties to the corral and tell the clerk inside they had returned last week’s purchases – and no fee was enacted for the bottles.
Kids would scour the ditches, back yards, alleys and roadsides for empty pop bottles – tossed out and littering the landscape.
I carried a burlap bag, I called it a tow-sack, and gathered up as many of these abandoned bottles as possible for a redemption buy-back at Kroger of Mad Butcher.
After securing the permission to redeem my bottles, George Boone, would dispatch a “sack box” to count the bottles and then I would come in to the small office (in the front left of the store as you entered from the automatic in and out door of the Kroger store) to retrieve my pay – in cash.
And in growing up, I quickly learned to spend part of that largess right there in the store – so it was easier to gain permission to sell more bottles next time.
Now flavors of those summer time sodas – that is a topic that can be written about forever.
The Nehi Brand or the regional favorite Grappette were the ticket to a good, icy cold drink. And your lips, no matter how hard you tried, would tell you’ve downed a purple, red or orange drink.
Along came the Pepsi Company’s Mountain Dew, which was an instant hit in the early 1970s about the time Hee Haw came on the snowy television signals from Little Rock or Monroe, La.,
While these were the days prior to Diet Coke, or Coke Zero or any of these new-fangled tastes and trends, a Coca-Cola was about as stout a soda pop as there was.
The RC Cola in a smooth bottle was an easy mark for putting a portion of a nickel packet of salted peanuts down the neck – watch out for the foam to spew from the salt – but ah the taste of that Red Neck Float.
That’s a cool Pastime to savor on these hot Dog Days of Summer.
