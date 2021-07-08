Pastime: Sitting on the porch, ah, it’s summertime

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
I’ll offer no apologies, shame or embarrassment for this Pastime, I come from a long generational line of porch sitters.
That’s right, porch sitters.
You know those folks when you pass by their house, they are sitting on the porch, just sort of chilling, maybe rocking in their rocking chairs or lightly swinging in the porch swing on one end of the porch.
There is nothing quite like a good front porch. It is just too bad many modern houses don’t have porches anymore.
But I’ll bet all my Bradley County friends, who have some of the most gorgeous homes I’ve seen anywhere, have a shaded, often almost secluded, porch of some kind. They might call it a garden entry, a side porch, a back porch, where all kinds of chairs, rockers, love seats and yes, a porch swing or two, are stationed.
Both my grandmothers cooked on old cast iron wood cookstoves. And they did it day after day after day inside the house even on days when the heat index would almost fry the egg, on the old stove wood with no fire built in the box.
Finally, the gas delivery men from Otis Cash’s establishment and the Martin Brothers in Cleveland County, convinced them to get rid of that smoky, hot hunk of iron sitting in their kitchens and use that easier and cheaper, modern convenience of bottled propane gas.
After a day of slaving over that hot stove, in an equally hot and non-air-conditioned house – my god, the porch was a relief from the sweaty, hotter than blue-blazes house.
Now you could still then and can now, snap beans, shell purple hull peas and do a lot of kitchen chores on the front porch – no shame in work – no shame at all.
Besides, it was much cooler on the porch, far away from that radiating cast iron cook stove or its modern four top burners, one big oven, and a broiler un-neath the oven.
But even on a hot, Bradley County mid-day, even the persistent pilot light flame of these gas ovens emitted heat.
For the front porch exists as a zone between the public and private, an area that could be shared between the sanctity of the home and the community outside.
It was an area where interaction with the community could take place. It represented the cultural ideals of family, community, and nature.
Seldom out in the country, people were not welcomed up on the porch to share in the shade and perhaps to draw up one of the cane-bottomed straight back chairs or a vacant rocker to sit a spell.
One, it was just too oppressively hot, and two, if it was just a visit – well right on the porch was just far enough.
And if kids or young folks are in the mix, well a slow back-and-forth in the porch swing, often fills the time. I once had a youthful first kiss from a bashful young girl in her front porch swing. I recall it like it was yesterday, but sadly now almost 50 years ago.
As I have said, on hot summer days, it was cooler out on the porch than it was inside the house.
As a child of before central heat and air, if the inside of the house needed cooling, perhaps there was only one old oscillating fan, as heavy as a boat anchor was there to do the job of moving all that hot air around as nightfall fell.
Many, many nights the people waited until the stars came out before the family retreated back into the house.
Air conditioning has been a culprit to replace porch sitting. Other causes of a decline of porch sitting were the advent of that entertainment box, we all call television and some even blame the advent of motor cars and pickup trucks.
Even the old television shows often had the front porch as a stage set in such visuals as the “The Don Knotts Show” with its regular feature, The Front Porch, where the host and his guest would sit in rocking chairs in a porch and talk philosophically.
When Knotts played Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show,” porch sitting was often incorporated into the sitcom's script. Another television series which featured Southern porch sitting, albeit in a more rural setting, was the family drama “The Walton’s.”
A few of these shows showed the quietness of the evening, the end of the work day, and the much-needed escape of the cooking and dishes at the end of the meal for a cooler spell on the porch.
A gentle breeze blowing, even in the hot, humid Arkansas weather, could keep a family out on the porch for hours. A little conversation and the day were well spent.
Like I said at the outset, many Warrens and Bradley County homes have magnificent porches where the world passes by, generations, age and relaxation come at the end of a long, hard work day.
I’m not ashamed to be from a long-line of porch setters. Maybe if we got on the front porch a little more often, just taking in the breeze and waiting for the stars to pop out at night, we might just relax enough for a beloved Pastime of yesteryear to rise up in our memory and pass on to others among us.
And that’s a Pastime to remember when sitting on the porch sitting.
