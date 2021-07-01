Private prison construction held up due to several factors

Construction on the privately owned prison planned to be built in the Warren Industrial Park has yet to begin due to a number of factors including the inability to secure federal prisoners, redesigns, and increased construction costs according to a representative with LaSalle Corrections, the company set to build the facility.
Plans as previously approved by LaSalle Corrections, Bradley County, Drew County and the Arkansas Department of Corrections called for Lasalle to build a privately owned and operated prison in the Warren Industrial Park and to contract with Bradley and Drew Counties to hold State inmates and local County inmates. The two counties would accept the State inmates and then contract them to LaSalle. The state would have a contract with the two counties to take the State inmates. The State of Arkansas would have no contract with LaSalle. That information was confirmed by a State Department of Corrections spokesperson.
According to a spokesperson for LaSalle, the project construction is not underway as quickly as originally intended because the company is working to secure federal inmates, making redesigns to the original blueprint, and construction costs are higher at the moment. The spokesman was asked if the project had always depended upon federal prisoners and he indicated that had been the company's hope. All public discussions had indicated the project was dependent upon the State and local inmates. When asked if the federal government's decision to not use private prisons could halt the local project, he stated it might, but the company continues to work on the endeavor. No time table was provided.
LaSalle was donated the land in the industrial park by the Bradley County Economic Development Commission and the City of Warren. The 40,000 square foot building, constructed by the City of Warren and owned by the BCEDC was also donated to the company. It was then torn down and removed. The company indicated they did not need the building.
According to information gathered by salineriverchronicle.com, the State may be looking to expand the number of State inmates for housing at the site in order to compensate for the lack of federal prisoners. That is not confirmed.
Salineriverchronicle.com will make every effort to keep the public up-to-date of the schedule and any changes considered.
