Reminder: Fireworks have limits within the Warren city limits

Fireworks may be safely utilized within the Warren city limits July 4 till 12:00 a.m. July 5. All other days fireworks must cease being fired by 10:00pm. Safety precautions must always be followed and fireworks may not be shot at vehicles or private property. If you have any questions concerning what is allowed, call the Warren Police Department at 226-3703. Anyone utilizing fireworks is responsible for damages caused to other people or property. Enjoy the 4th of July in a safe manner!
Also, the City of Warren offices at the Municipal building will be closed Monday, July 5, 2021. There will also be no garbage pickup Monday.
