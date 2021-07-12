Saturday farmer's market appeared hugely successful

The local Farmer's Market sponsored by the Bradley County Health Coalition and the Vision Coalition was held Saturday, July 10 on the corner of Main and Cypress Streets in Warren.
It took place from 8:00am to 12:00 noon. From all appearances it was a very successful event. There were numerous vendors selling a variety of items from arts and crafts, to baked goods, to jams and jellies, to produce and a few other items. There was a good crowd of shoppers and several vendors told SRC they were busy. Everyone seemed to be having an enjoyable time, including the vendors.
Mayor Pennington and members of the sponsoring organizations were on hand to help. It is our hope the event will continue in the future.
|Farmer's Market organizers. L-R Wesley George, Mayor Pennington, Julie Hamilton, Jonathan Smith, Justin Thomas, (front) Laura George and Shae Thomas. Photo courtesy of the City of Warren facebook page.
No comments:
Post a Comment