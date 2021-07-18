The team of Emma Hester and Laney Wallace of Sheridan shot four under par 68 to win the First Flight of the Warren Ladies Pink Tomato Scramble Wednesday, July 14, at Warren Country Club. 48 Players from Camden, El Dorado, Hot Springs, McGehee, Monroe, LA., Monticello, Norphlet, Sheridan, Smackover, and Warren competed. The team of Beth Foster of Pine Bluff and Diane Pennington of Monticello placed second in the first flight with a one under par 71. Brandy Barrilleaux and Kelsey Englert of Monticello won third place with a score of 74.
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Sports: Sheridan team wins Warren Ladies’ Golf Tournament
