Tuesday, July 20, 2021
"The Travelin' Tomatoes" team wins the Bradley County Walk Across Arkansas challenge
The winning team for the Bradley County Walk Across Arkansas Team is "The Travelin’ Tomatoes" Pictured from left to right are: Randy Rawls, Karen Rawls, Amber Spears, Tara Smith, Tricia Wilkinson, Ana Angeles, Kalie Wagnon, and not pictured, Ivette McClain. Total team minutes walked for 2021 was 20,465. In first place for the county was Tricia Wilkinson with a total of 5,105; second place was Randy Rawls with a total of 4,680; and in third place was Karen Rawls with a total of 4,530.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment