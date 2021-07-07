Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Tim Kessler appointed as Zone chairman for Lions International
Tim Kessler of Warren has been appointed as the Zone 7N chairman for Lions International. He will be assisting Lions Clubs in Warren, Crossett, Smackover, El Dorado and Monticello. He recently served a two-year term as Warren Lions Club president. He is shown with Crossett Lions Club members at Andy's Restaurant in Crossett on Tuesday. Shown, from left, clockwise, are Kessler, Treasurer Chad Newton, Tail Twister Bill Runyan, Lion Tamer Roger Reves and President Sherri Hendrix.
