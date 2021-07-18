Tommy Maxwell inducted into the NWFA Hall of Fame

Tommy Maxwell, Chairman and CEO of Maxwell Hardwood Flooring, Inc., Monticello, AR, was inducted into the NWFA (National Wood Flooring Association) Hall of Fame during the NWFA Convention and Expo in Orlando, Florida on July 7th, 2021.
The award recognizes individuals who make significant contributions to the wood flooring industry. Maxwell has been in the industry for forty-five years and has worked for flooring companies such as Sykes, Bruce, Anderson and Robbins. He has served on the Board of Directors for the NWFA and was also Chairman. Maxwell has served on boards for the Hardwood Federation and NOFMA (National Wood Flooring Manufacturer’s Association) as well as the Arkansas Forestry Association. He was instrumental in helping NOFMA merge with the NWFA and has worked diligently to raise funds for the Hardwood Federation, which is dedicated to promoting and supporting the hardwood industry and is the voice of the industry in Washington, D.C. Maxwell also established the Legacy Scholarship program which provides training for future generations of hardwood flooring professionals. He is one of only 17 individuals to be recognized for the NWFA Hall of Fame award in the 35 year history of the association.
During his acceptance of the award, Maxwell recollected the things that he learned from his mentor, Sykes Harris, Sr. of Sykes Flooring in Warren, Arkansas. He then concluded with, “he told me the industry was full of wonderful people… and he was so right.”
