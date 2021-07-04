United States of America turns 245 years old

By Gregg Reep
The United States of America officially turns 245 years old July 4, 2021. It was July 4, 1776 when representatives of the 13 original colonies adopted the "Declaration of Independence." Before that date, a delegate from Virginia, Richard Henry Lee had introduced a motion seeking a declaration of independence from Great Britain by the colonies. A vote to pursue independence was taken July 2, 1776 but the Declaration was not adopted until July 4th. A committee consisting of Tomas Jefferson of Virginia, John Adams of Massachusetts, Roger Sherman of Connecticut, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Robert Livingston of New York were assigned the task of writing the document. Jefferson did the great bulk of the writing.
July 4th has been celebrated over the years as America's birthday, but it was not made a legal holiday until 1941. It has always been marked by parades, fireworks, cookouts and public and private gatherings. It is a truly American holiday.
An interesting note about the 4th of July is the fact that Adams and Jefferson were staunch friends and co-patriots during the founding of our Nation. Jefferson was Adams's Vice President, but the two became political rivals, and Jefferson defeated Adams for his second term as President. Jefferson then served two terms. They remained estranged for a number of years, finally reuniting by correspondence and minding their friendship. Both men died July 4, 1826 just five hours apart. Somewhat ironically they died on the same day and on America's birthday.
Adams is said to have uttered his last words as "Jefferson remains," while in fact Jefferson passed away just before Adams did. Both were flawed men who were giants of American Independence who changed the world forever.
America remains the oldest democracy in the world. It has proven that man can govern himself without a dictator or King, or some type of authoritarian government. It is a never ending battle and one our generation must continue to prove. In the immediate aftermath of the Constitutional Convention of 1787 someone asked Benjamin Franklin whether we had a republic or a monarchy. He was reported to have replied, "A republic, if you can keep it."
Happy birthday America! May all our citizens strive to keep our republic and do the hard work of making it a more perfect union. God Bless America!
