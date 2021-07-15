Warren 14U All-Stars take home World Series Title

|Bottom row from L to R: Kolby Pope, Jon Luke Brotherton, Jude Cathey, Ren Reep. Top two from L to R: Coach Dennen Cuthbertson, Antonio (AJ) Jordan, Bryson Harris, Aaron O’Rear, Rhett Clanton, Harley White, Nathan Spears, and Coach Robert Cuthbertson.
The Warren 14U All-Star team won three straight games on Sunday, July 11 to claim the USSSA All-Star World Series Championship at Val Riess Park in Chalmette, La. The tournament was held from Wednesday, July 7 to Sunday, July 11 and Warren registered a record of 7-1-1 over the five days of competition.
Warren entered Sunday needing to win three straight games to claim the title. The 14U All-Stars began the day with an 8-5 win over Bogalusa (Louisiana) after scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ren Reep picked up the win on the mound and drove in two runs, while Jon Luke Brotherton recorded the final out to pick up a save as Bogalusa came back to get the tying run to the plate in the top of the fourth.
A heavy thunderstorm moved through the area to cause a rain delay before Warren’s first game against Bloomfield (Georgia), which Warren would have to defeat twice to take home the title. After the delay, Bloomfield jumped out to a 4-1 advantage and needed just three outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the World Series Championship. However, Jude Cathey walked to begin the frame, and after a strike out, Kolby Pope and Brotherton both reached to load the bases with one out to bring up Nathan Spears.
One of Warren’s best hitters all season long, Spears turned on the first pitch of the at-bat and sent a rocket down the left-field line. There was some confusion on the play as to if it hit the foul pole or if it even landed in fair territory on the ground. Either way, the double cleared the bases to tie the score at 4-4. Spears advanced to third on the throw causing Bloomfield to intentionally walk the next two hitters to load the bases. The visitors got a much-needed strikeout to get two outs, but Reep watched ball four sail past him in the next at-bat to drive home the winning run to give Warren a 5-4 win on the walk-off walk. Pope picked up the win in relief after tossing a scoreless top of the fifth.
The win forced the if necessary game and Warren did not let off the gas pedal as the team scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning after holding Bloomfield scoreless in the bottom half. Bryson Harris, Antonio (AJ) Jordan, Aaron O’Rear, Harley White, Pope, and Brotherton all drove in runs in the frame. In the bottom of the second White lined a base hit to score Jordan and Reep to push the tally to 9-0. Bloomfield would go on to get a run in the fourth and another in the fifth to make the score 9-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, Warren needed one run to get a run-ruled victory for the title. Bloomfield recorded the first two outs, but O’Rear singled and stole second base to get in scoring position. Reep then hit a single through the left side to score O’Rear from second for his second walk-off of the day. O’Rear’s run made the score 10-2 and gave Warren the run-rule win and the World Series Title.
Pope pitched the first four innings of the contest and allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts to earn the win. Spears pitched the top of the fifth and allowed a run on one hit. For their efforts each kid received a World Series ring and the team received a huge trophy to display.
Day one of the event began with two pool play games on Wednesday. Warren defeated Aledo (Texas) in their first pool play contest by a score of 3-0. Brotherton registered a two-run single, while Jordan drove in another run with a hit in the first inning and that was all the scoring. Pope picked up the win with two scoreless innings, while Reep threw three innings in relief and earned a save.
Warren again scored three runs in the first inning against Pike County (Georgia) in the second pool play game of the day, but Pike County scored two of their own. Rhett Clanton came in on single by Spears in the second inning to push the score to 4-2. Warren would go on to add five more runs in the fourth inning to set the final score at 9-2. Brotherton picked up the win on the mound, while Spears and Harris both tossed a scoreless frame apiece.
Day two of pool play Thursday began with a 5-2 win over Bloomfield. Warren scored four in the first inning and held on to win the game. Reep threw three inning and allowed just one earned run with three strikeouts to pick up the win, while Spears got the final three outs for a save. The Warren All-Stars tied Bogalusa 6-6 in their final game of pool play. Clanton threw three hitless innings in the game with three strikeouts. Brotherton, Jordan, and O’Rear had two hits apiece to pace the offense.
The double-elimination tournament began with a bang for top-seeded Warren on Friday as they squared off against fourth-seeded Aledo, who defeated fifth-seeded Pike County earlier in the day. Aledo went three up, three down in the top of the first and came in and got the first two Warren hitters out. However, Spears doubled, Brotherton was hit by a pitch, and Harris doubled home Spears to get Warren on the board. Aledo would not get the final out of the frame until 11 runs had scored. Warren kept the visitors off the scoreboard in the top of the second and came in and scored seven more runs, the last of which came across on a Jordan RBI double that was just a few feet from clearing the fence, to set the final score of 18-0.
Saturday’s matchup was against Bloomfield as both teams had won their first games of bracket play. It was a well-played ballgame that saw Warren finally break through on an error in the bottom of the third inning when Cathey scored on an error to set the score at 1-0. However, the visitors scored three in the top of the fourth and retired Warren in order in the bottom half to give the 14U All-Stars their only setback of the event by a score of 3-1.
That loss sent Warren to the loser’s bracket to set up the incredible three straight wins they pulled off on Sunday to claim the World Series Championship. Warren ends the season with a 13-4-2 mark across league play, the state tournament, and the World Series. The team would like to thank the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County, the parents, and all of the community support we received over the season to make these trips possible.
No comments:
Post a Comment