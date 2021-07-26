Warren arrest report for July 20-25, 2021

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Joseph Deal / 505 N Myrtle St, Warren, AR / DOB 12-28-93 / warrant on 7-20-21
Byron Daniels / #19 Oak Grove, Warren, AR / DOB 2-9-00 / agg assault and warrant x 2 on 7-20-21
Willierd Patton / 28 W Kings Sq, Warren, AR / DOB 12-10-83 / battery 3rd on 7-21-21
Chris Bowie / 525 N Myrtle, Warren, AR / DOB 6-12-95 / warrant x 3 on 7-22-21
Donovan Clary / 1414 Old Monticello, Warren, AR / DOB 11-19-93 / Disorderly Conduct on 7-23-21
Kalaycia Hampton / 807 Fullerton St, Warren, AR / DOB 10-10-96 / warrants on 7-24-21
Cody Broughton / 203 Stuart St, Warren, AR / DOB 1-15-90 / Disorderly conduct on 7-25-21
No comments:
Post a Comment