Warren arrest report for July 5-10, 2021


The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department.  All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Larone Ellison Sr. / 1115 Penister St., Warren, AR / DOB 3-12-48 / warrant on 7-5-21

Nicholas Hart / 1820 Tower Rd., Kingsland, AR / DOB 7-11-80 / warrant on 7-5-21

Tyvonte Clary / 407 Turner St., Warren, AR / DOB 12-20-00 / resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on 7-6-21

Vanessa Campbell / 901 Woodlawn St., Warren, AR / DOB 11-28-87 / driving on suspended warrant on 7-7-21

DeMario Ross / 1611 S. Peach St., Pine Bluff, AR / DOB 10-25-87 / driving on suspended and poss of firearm of person on 7-8-21

Walker Ray / 109 Leisure Oaks Dr #73, Fordyce, AR / DOB 10-17-56 / warrant-20.389 on 7-10-21

Kelley Montrell Kayvis / 414 W. Elm St., Warren, AR / DOB 4-29-97 / warrant 19-2221 on 7-20-21

Kimberly Jackson / 147 Bradley 337 Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 11-27-70 / poss of marijuana on 7-10-21
