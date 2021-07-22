Warren Branch Library Summer Reading Program hosts "Tails & Tales" Awards Party

The Warren Branch Library has concluded its 2021 Summer Reading Program TAILS & TALES! Kids enjoyed the story "The Cow Says NEIGH!" by Rory Feek and played an animal themed game of Simon Says followed by awards for participation in the Reading Challenge, Scavenger Hunt, Activity Packet, Gameboard, and Diorama contests. All present participants received a certificate, 2 books, a goody bag, and a DIY puppet theater with puppet!
Participants read a total of over 271 hours this summer! Way to go kiddos!
This program would not be possible without the support of our sponsors: John Frazer, Warren Bank & Trust, First State Bank, ASFCU, ESCO, Ouachita hardwood Flooring, Lynn's, Shelter Insurance, Norris Animal Clinic, Johnson's Hardware, The Mane Event, James Glass & Body, Saline River Chronicle, Warren Motor Supply, Mitchell Lumber, Dr. Kerry Pennington, Dr Dichelle George, John & Gingy Cuthbertson, Timber Logistics, Johnny's Radiator Shop, Two Rivers Outdoors, T&S Warehouse, Robertson's Smokehouse, Eagle Democrat, Townsend Flooring, the Friends of the Warren Branch Library, and a Dollar General Grant.
We look forward to seeing you all at next year's Summer Reading Program!
Warren Branch Library's Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program Award Winners!
Participants read a total of over 271 hours this summer!
Prizes for Most Minutes Read were as follows:
[0-6] 1st place - Josie Harris (11h 20m)
2nd place - Hannah Harris (11h)
3rd place - Jase Dawkins (10h)
[7-12] 1st place - Stormy Taylor (34h 40m)
2nd place - Peyton Garrison (33h 20m)
3rd place - Addysen Powell (28h 30m)
Reading Challenge:
[0-6] Slade Young
[7-12] Aaron Navarete
Scavenger Hunt:
[0-6] Winnie Young
[7-12] Presley Mashburn
Activity Packet:
[0-6] Sutton Thomason
[7-12] Adan Navarrete
Gameboard:
[0-6] Slade Young
[7-12] Emily Garrison
Diorama:
[0-6] 1st place - Kinsley Sellers
2nd place -Jase Dawkins
[7-12] 1st place - Presley Mashburn
2nd place - Eliza Mann
3rd place - Stormy Taylor
[Family] 1st place - Lawrence Family
2nd place - Culwell Family
3rd place - Garrison family
Congratulations! You are all winners!
No comments:
Post a Comment