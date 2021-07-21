News
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Warren Lion's Club member Gregg Reep named President of the Club for the next year
Outgoing Warren Lion's Club President Tim Kessler hands the gavel over to incoming President Gregg Reep during the July 2021 meeting of the Club.
