Warren School Board Approves Contracts and Items for coming Year

All seven members of the Warren School Board were present Monday, July 12 for the monthly meeting of the Board. Minutes of the previous meeting and the financial reports were reviewed and approved. The following contracts and items of business were approved by unanimous vote:
- Approved vehicle insurance at a cost of over $16,000.00 from Arkansas Risk Management
- Approved AR Public School Property Insurance at a cost of $67,206.75
- Approve Athletic Insurance from Dwight Jones Agency for two years at a cost of $21,590.00
- Approved milk and bread contract with Hiland Dairy and Flowers Baking Company
- Approved District Level Improvement Plan
- Approved "English to Speakers of other languages handbook
- Approved Board Member Joel Tolefree as school board legislative liaison
- Approved Accreditation Plan
- Approve purchase of one new bus for $99,000.00 and a used bus with 16,00 miles for $74,000.00
- Approved Certificate of Appointment for Denecia Sellers to be District Treasurer
- Approved School Health Survey for 20-21 school year
- Approved ABC grant to provide 115 slots for 21-22 school year
Superintendent Cornish told the board there are 35 days until the new school year begins. He stated a vaccination clinic will be held soon. He also informed the board there were 20 cases of bullying filed last year and four were determined accurately and dealt with. He said bids for the new Elementary School and Arena will be opened July 29. Mr. Cornish stated that in accordance with state law, students cannot be forced to wear a mask when school starts. Neither can they be forced to be vaccinated. Those comments seemed to concern some board members, but no action was proposed.
After conducting an executive session, the board voted to hire the following employees:
- Angela Williams, cafeteria manager
- Carolyn Sipes, food service cook
- Jennifer Outlaw, food service cook
- LaFoy Smith-Assistant Senior High Football & Assistant Junior Football stipend
