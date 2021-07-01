Warren School Board approves hires

Members of the Warren School Board met Tuesday, June 29 for a called meeting to conduct some business that needed action before the next regular board meeting. The board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Upon returning to public session, the following actions were approved:
Voted to hire
- Skye Clanton as Brunson Dean of Students
- Kaytlin Outlaw as Brunson Literacy Instructor
- Braley Sanson as Warren Middle School Instructor
- Alex Harris as Maintenance Director
- Debbi Hargraves as Trainer for District Treasurer as needed
The board then took the following actions:
- Approved Denecia Sellers as signatory for bank cards and to remove Debbi Hargraves effective July 1, 2021
- Approved transfer of up to $1,200,000.00 from operating fund to building fund
- Approved resolution to continue financing of football field turf through Warren Bank and Trust for five years
- Approved Warren Bank and Trust as the primary bank for Warren School District for two years. Warren Bank provided the best proposal as bid.
There was no further business.
