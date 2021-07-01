Warren Shooting Range expansion plans finalized

The long awaited expansion of the Warren Shooting Range is about to become a reality. The existing Range, which allows trap and skeet shooting with shotguns, will have a new addition built that will be for rifle and pistol shooting. The facility will be open to the public, to contests for school shooting clubs and law enforcement training. The new range will be just to the East of the current shooting area and will be part of the same complex.
Efforts began with approval of the Warren City Council under the Bryan Martin Administration and has been brought to conclusion by the council and the Mayor Denisa Pennington Administration. Substantial funding is being made available by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the City of Warren is providing the land, some funding and considerable in-kind contributions. The contractor that will construct the new section is Pioneer Civil Construction, LLC. The dirt work will cost $273,010 and the concrete portion of the job will cost $114,224. Pioneer will do both. The city will put in $89,000 in cash and in-kind work.
The facility is owned and operated by the City of Warren and is managed by the City Parks and Recreation Department. The Range Manager is Bubba York.
The time frame for the start of construction and completion is not yet known but the project is becoming a reality.
