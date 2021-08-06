Arkansas Legislature takes no action regarding school mask mandate ban

Called into a special session to consider allowing school districts to make local decisions on mandating the wearing of masks during school, the General Assembly took no action and adjourned yesterday, Thursday, August 5.
The session was called by Governor Hutchinson to change a law approved during the April, 2021 regular session that prohibits cities, counties and school districts from mandating the wearing of masks to attempt to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the Delta variant. The Governor and others sought to give local school boards the authority to make the decision for their school. It was an effort to protect students, especially students age 12 and under who cannot take the vaccine as of yet, to keep schools open and to allow for various activities. Opponents oppose any mandate saying the government on any level has no business taking such actions. The bill never got out of committee, and in fact was not voted on. Efforts to amend the bill to give local boards limited time periods to mandate masks were rejected. The bill was withdrawn due to lack of support.
Rep. Julie Mayberry sponsored the bill. It obviously ran into trouble in committee and she tried to amend the bill on the House floor to cut down the number of days school boards could set a mandate. Normally a sponsor's amendment is allowed as a courtesy. She could not get the amendment. Rep. Mayberry then tried to get the committee to amend the bill and again could not get it amended. She then withdrew the bill for lack of support. There were no roll called votes, so no member is on record for or against the bill. It is a way to kill a bill and not go on record.
The next day a state judge put a stay on the law, meaning it cannot be enforced at this time. It is expected the court order will be appealed to the State Supreme Court. The City of Little Rock was already on record defying the law by ordering mandatory masks in certain public places and the Little Rock and Marion School Districts filed suit against the State on the basis of the current statue being unconstitutional.
