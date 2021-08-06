Back-to-school tax-free holiday weekend starts tonight at midnight

This weekend, Saturday, August 7 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 is Arkansas's back-to-school tax-free holiday, a weekend set aside to help parents save on back-to-school supplies and clothes.
Tons of items will be tax free including school supplies, clothing, some electronics and more. That means that all school supplies and school art supplies are exempt from any local and state taxes in Arkansas.
Unlike years past, this tax-free weekend will also include electronic items such as laptops, keyboards, and cellphones.
The tax-free weekend extends to all stores within the State of Arkansas. The weekend technically begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 7 and ends Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m.
For parents purchasing back-to-school clothing, each item of clothing or shoes must cost less than $100 to be eligible for the tax-free event. Clothing accessories need to cost less than $50 each.
For a full list of eligible items, CLICK HERE.
Remember to shop local whenever possible. Here is a list of a few Warren stores which carry school supplies:
- Dollar General-106 Hwy 189 Bypass, Warren, AR
- Walgreens-310 S Martin St, Warren, AR
- Family Dollar-317 S Martin St, Warren, AR
- Dollar General-99 W Central St, Warren, AR
- Mad Butcher-315 S Martin St, Warren, AR
- Dollar General-313 S Farmerville Rd, Hermitage, AR
If your store sells school supplies, but is not on this list, email salineriverchronicle@gmail.com and we will be happy to add it.
No comments:
Post a Comment