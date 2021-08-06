Bradley County Fair Livestock Exhibits Health Regulations

Due to limited space in the barn, all livestock exhibitors must contact the Bradley County Extension Service at 870-226-8410 to reserve space for your livestock exhibitions. Cage and pen allotments will be made on a first come first serve basis.
The following health requirements must be shown to the Livestock Barn Superintendent prior to unloading livestock into the Bradley County Fair livestock barn.
Beef cattle, regardless of age, must have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 90 days prior to exhibition and have an ID tag that matches ID number on the Veterinary Inspection Form. Heifers 4 to 12 months old must have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 90 days prior to exhibition and be vaccinated for brucellosis with the brucellosis tag in the animal’s ear.
Swine must have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 90 days prior to exhibition and have a premise identification or a State Fair 840 tag. Swine six (6) months old or older must test negative for brucellosis and pseudorabies within ninety days prior to the Fair. All pet swine of spectators entering the fairgrounds must comply to the same requirements as swine exhibits.
All sheep and goats must be identified by an official USDA scrapie tag. Tags can only be acquired by calling USDA-APHIS 501-224-9515 at the exhibitor’s earliest convenience.
Rabbits will be inspected on the grounds. No rabbits showing symptoms of disease or mites will be allowed to show.
All poultry, which includes domesticated game birds, quail, pheasants, peafowl, guineas, and turkeys, present at exhibition in Arkansas shall have originated from U.S. Pullorum-Typhoid Clean or equivalent flocks or have had negative Pullorum-Typhoid test. The County Extension Agent will be testing poultry at the Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 31st, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Horses must have Negative EIA (Coggins) test required within the past twelve (12) months for all animals over 6 months of age. Nursing foals under 6 months of age are exempt from testing if accompanied by negative tested dams. Only original test papers will be accepted.
If you have any questions regarding exhibiting livestock at the Bradley County Fair, contact John Gavin at 870-226-8410.
