Bradley County first Arkansas county to report over 50 percent of eligible population vaccinated

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Bradley County became the first county in Arkansas to report over 50 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.
50.1 percent of eligible citizens in Bradley County are now fully vaccinated according to the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 statistical website. The site reports that 12.6 percent of Bradley County's population is currently partially immunized.
The eligible population recorded includes those ages 12 and older. Children are yet to be eligible for vaccination.
There are 49 active cases in the County as of 6:15 p.m. August 17. Unfortunately there has been an additional death locally, bringing the total lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradley County to 34.
No comments:
Post a Comment